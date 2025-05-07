Kite-flying festival aims to reach new heights as it returns to Dunstable Downs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Last year’s edition of the Kites Connect Festival attracted more than 20,000 visitors, and the festival is returning to the National Trust managed site on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 between 10am and 5pm.
The centrepiece of the free two-day event will be an arena showcasing kite displays from UK and international teams, alongside commentary and background about the history of kite-flying around the world and here in Dunstable Downs.
Away from the arena, visitors can enjoy kite-making workshops, stalls from local producers, international street food and community-led activities.
Leah Calnon, senior volunteering and community officer for the National Trust in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire said: “We’re proud to host a festival that not only revives a much-loved local tradition but also reflects the diversity and spirit of our surrounding communities.
“Kites Connect is about more than the joy of kites, it’s about creating inclusive, welcoming spaces where everyone can come together to celebrate a unifying tradition across cultures and enjoy our incredible green landscape.”
Last year the National Trust welcomed groups who are normally unable to visit due to transport or funding challenges.
This included members of refugee charity Care4Calais, with some of the group from countries including Iran and Afghanistan, where kiteflying is a national pastime.
Community groups are welcome to enjoy this year’s celebrations, and you can find out more about hosted visits by emailing [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.