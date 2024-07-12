Sundays and Dino Roars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are well and truly into the summer season and our summer events program is in full swing. Barrioke was truly a crowd pleaser at our fantastic Party in the Park event held last Saturday 13 July.

Going forwards if you are looking for something to do on a lazy Sunday afternoon why not join us at the next Sunday Concert on Sunday 21 July in Grove House Gardens from 12 noon to 4.30 pm.

Starting at 12 noon listen to a performance from Beati Vocal Ensemble, a choir whose repertoire consists of a wide range of musical genres, from jazz/swing, classical/choral to musical theatre.

The second session of the day performing at 2.30 pm is the Last of the Summer Ukuleles. The Last of the Summer Ukuleles are a band who perform tunes from the 1950s to modern day. This year they are raising funds for Hospice at Home Volunteers. You will also be able to purchase light refreshments on the day whilst enjoying the performances as the Dunstable Foodbank will be serving refreshments and raising funds for their charity.

For those who love loud roaring and lots of dinosaur noise and fun, join us for our Dino Day on Saturday 27 July from 10 am to 4 pm at The Quadrant Shopping Centre.

This year we are even bigger and have even more ROAR than before. Meet the dinosaurs, watch out for the dinosaur walkabouts at 11 am and 2.30 pm, and then be entertained by the Dino Show at 12 noon and 1.30 pm. There will also be FREE arts and crafts provided by the Dunstable Library and Grove Corner, FREE face painting and a FREE Dino trail around The Quadrant Shopping Centre, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Do not forget this is a one-day FREE event with lots of fun and Dinosaurs!