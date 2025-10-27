FlixBus expands UK network with new services for Luton Airport

FlixBus

Tickets are available from £4.49, with seamless links to Luton Airport via the DART

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading travel tech company FlixBus, has announced the launch of a new destination Luton Airport (DART Parkway) to its network, with routes to Cambridge, Heathrow Airport and Swindon.

Most Popular

From Monday 3 November, services will travel twice daily in each direction, with tickets starting at just £4.49.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route introduces new direct, affordable, and sustainable coach services for Cambridge, Luton and Swindon to London Heathrow Airport

Luton (Airport Dart Parkway) will be a new destination on the FlixBus network map, linking seamlessly to the airport via the DART.

With direct links to Luton and Heathrow airports, FlixBus is aiming to make intercity and international travel more accessible and comfortable.

FlixBus includes luggage in its ticket price, while travellers save money avoiding fuel costs and airport parking charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andreas Schorling, Senior Managing Director of FlixBus UK, said: “Expanding the FlixBus UK network to include Luton will open up great travel options, as well as offering new direct connections to Heathrow.

“Demand for great-value, high-quality coach travel continues to rise, and we are the only brand able to deliver for the people of Great Britain.”

The company provides sustainable transport alternatives, as switching from car to coach can reduce an individual's carbon footprint by up to 83% [1] and remove up to 30 cars from the road.

FlixBus continues to scale rapidly in the UK with over 80 cities and towns in the UK, offering hundreds of connections across England, Scotland and Wales through partnerships with local coach operators.

“We have been disrupting the market since day one, and we see market leadership as an inevitability,” concluded Schorling.

Tickets are on sale now, available via the FlixBus app and www.flixbus.co.uk