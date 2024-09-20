Luton Point set to raise awareness for World Alzheimer’s Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This September, Luton Point is proud to join forces with the Alzheimer’s Society and CBRE in a united effort to raise awareness and support for those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.

Luton Point has been an avid supporter of the charity throughout 2024 and beyond, with the introduction of Coffee Mornings on the first Tuesday of each month at Esquires Coffee between the hours of 10am to 12pm. The initiative provides an opportunity for visitors to ask questions, gain a deeper understanding of the disease and chat to other attendees in a relaxed environment over a complimentary hot drink and cake.

The events continue to be popular and have been an invaluable support to many individuals, who attend on behalf of themselves or friends and family.

Furthermore, Luton Point will be marking World Alzheimer’s Day on Saturday 21st September with a special event to boost awareness. The family-friendly event will include educational activities for children and offer valuable resources, information and assistance with the hope of fostering hope and reducing taboo.

The event will take place from 11am to 4pm in Central Square and will be hosted by a local dementia advisor from Alzheimer’s Society who will be speaking to members of the community., as well as members of the Luton Point team running family friendly activities.

Shoppers may also notice the #ImagineGoingBlank campaign in the shopping centre. This is an initiative which is set to be featured in 180 CBRE managed offices, shopping centres and mixed use properties across Europe during September, World Alzheimer’s Month, to emphasise the challenges faced by individuals living with this disease. Messages have been displayed across Luton Point in the form of posters, mirror decals, and ATMs to raise awareness, encourage reflection and inspire conversation about the illness.

Luton Point have also shared a donation link for those who would like to and are able to donate.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at Luton Point, commented “We are incredibly proud to champion the fantastic Alzheimer’s Society and their vital work, and never more so than for World Alzheimer’s Day and Month in September each year. We encourage our customers to stop by the event in Central Square to find out more about recognising the symptoms of Alzheimer’s, and encourage families to ask questions regarding any concerns they may have. Together as a community we aim to reduce the stigma around this disease, and show that nobody needs to face it alone.”

Further information about Alzheimer’s Society and Luton Point can be found on the corresponding websites.