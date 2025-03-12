Rave New World: A spectacular outdoor show celebrating Luton’s activist rave history

Told through lyrics, music, aerial theatre and moving cars – including a real London taxi that unfolds into an aerial rig – Rave New World delves into the history of Luton’s rave culture and infamous Exodus Collective, and is performed outside a building that the collective occupied and later turned into a community centre.

Rave New World is a Revoluton Arts and Tangled Feet co-production in collaboration with Pirates of the Carabina.

Through the story of two women from Luton from different generations, the story connects Luton’s history of activism, steeped in rave culture, with the local and global challenges faced by young people today. Directed by Tangled Feet co-artistic director Kat Joyce and told in the company’s trademark physical style, the show features an original score by Aminita Francis and Guy Connelly, text by local Luton poet Lee Nelson and Katie Lyons, and a local ensemble chorus who bring break and street dance elements. Commissioned as part of Revoluton Arts’ Undercurrent, an arts programme exploring subcultures and DIY activism along the River Lea, Rave New World is a celebration, provocation, and call-to-action, starting with two characters and expanding into a party for everyone.

20-year-old Zia is a girl who’s gained viral fame on TikTok and is feeling disconnected from the glitz of London. Clara grew up immersed in raves and Exodus but is now a London cab driver. These two women are brought together by the Voxes, mystical, elemental spirits who stir up powerful beats and drive change. The Voxes - Flo, Chalk,and Lugus – use their musical magic to spark transformation when the world needs it most. It was created to motivate, inspire and ask the question: What can the revolutionary spirit of the 90s DIY free party movement offer us as we face the challenges of 2025?

Exodus Collective are Luton’s original party people who organised free parties in the early 1990s. They went on to become involved in housing, social exclusion and community projects, and famously played a pivotal role in the dispersion of local riots in 1995 by organising a major party near the site of the riots. Formed out of the need for non-commercial collective action, they provided places for people to be together as one, celebrating life and freedom.

Lindsey Pugh, CEO & Creative Director of Revoluton Arts, said, “This is the first major project within our Undercurrent programme, uncovering and celebrating the history of activism and music subcultures along the River Lea. We produce bold new work co-created with communities, catalysed by Luton’s cultural heritage with ambition to connect beyond our town. With Marsh Farm Outreach (AKA Exodus collective), Revoluton is co-lead for Lea Marsh Heritage Zone, and collectively we’re on a mission to ignite new appreciation of Luton and its historic significance – from neolithic beginnings to seminal movements in social change.”

Kat Joyce, Co-Artistic Director of Tangled Feet, said, “It’s been such an honour to delve into this incredible Luton story and to co-create this show with people whose lived reality has fed into the story we tell together. This show is about creativity, music, dance and partying as a means of resistance, as a way to forge a world around different ideals starting right where you live. At a time like this there’s no option but to be political. The subcultures of the 80s and 90s, where solidarity was cemented around the speaker stacks at 3am posed a real and lasting opposition to the divisive and selfish prevailing politics at the time, and I think that’s why it’s having a cultural moment now. Our job is not to lean into nostalgia but to join that spirit up to meet young people where they are and bridge the gap between generations. It feels like we need to party now like we never have before.”

Glenn Jenkins, Co-founder of Marsh Farm Outreach and Exodus Collective, said, “It warms the soul to see the revolutionary, creative spirit of Exodus inspiring works like Rave New World all these years later. It feels like a tribute not only to the Exodus collective but to the many thousands who stood together for the right to dance all night long and to feel the power of the sunrise and tribal beats in the morning.”

Cast and Crew (Rave New World)

Running Time: 1hr plus after party | Suitable for ages 14+

Company information:

Director: Kat Joyce Writers: Lee Nelson and Katie LyonsMusic: Aminita Francis and Guy Connelly

Aerial direction: Shaena Brandel for Pirates of the Carabina

Rave New World

Choreography: Laura Lloyd

Set designer: Lauren Connelly (original concepts evolved by Rhys Jarman)Lighting designer: Al Orange Sound designer: Guy Connelly Musical Director: Aminita Francis

Cast:

Zia: Celeste Denyer Clara: Charlie Bicknell

Voxes:

Flo: Aminita Francis Chalk: Jack Rees Loog: Micah Loubon

Listings information: 21st & 22nd March

Marsh House Community Centre, Bramingham Rd, Luton LU3 2SR

Site and bar from 7pm* | Show 7.30pm – 8.30pm | After party until midnight

Pay What You Like | www.revolutonarts.com/events/event/rave-new-world/

Please note that the event is a standing event with no seating. The site is wheelchair accessible.

*Audience members can join for Iftar at sunset before the show – 6.15pm prayer space will be available.

Social media:

Instagram @RevolutonArts | @TangledFeet

Facebook www.facebook.com/revolutonarts

www.facebook.com/TangledFeet

#RaveNewWorld

Supported by Without Walls, The Steel, and Arts Council England.