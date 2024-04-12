Schools in Luton to close for two days due to BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival
Two schools in Luton will close for two days in May due to the road closures put in place for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.
The Chiltern Learning Trust, which runs Chiltern Academy on Gipsy Lane and Dallow Primary School on Dallow Road, says it made the decision to close the schools after seeing Luton Borough Council’s notice where the roads affected by closures were announced.
Dallow Primary School will close on Thursday, May 23, while Years 7 to 10 at the Chiltern Academy will be asked to stay at home on May 23, and May 24. All the affected pupils will be given home and online learning materials to use.
A CLT spokesperson said "We value the Big Weekend event’s significant community impact; however, these decisions were made after carefully considering the well-being and safety of our pupils and staff. The decisions will be kept under review if any new information is published that changes our initial evaluation of impact.”
The BBC festival will come to Luton’s Stockwood Park from May 24 to 26 where the likes of Coldplay, Raye and Aitch will graces the stages.
The Trust explained that the potential impact on parents, carers, pupils and staff was assessed on what are already “very busy routes at school start and finish times”.
A spokesperson for Luton Borough Council said: “Chiltern Academy and Dallow Primary School are outside of the protection zones and as such won’t be heavily affected during the festival. The schools have made their own decision to close.
“The event organisers have been working closely with the council to avoid potential disruption to learning in the lead up to the event.”
The council says that it is in the process of finalising its Traffic Management Plan “which will prioritise smooth access to schools for staff and pupils, and will be publicised in the coming weeks”.
The spokesperson added: “There will be follow up meetings planned with residents and the council communicates directly with all schools through the regular newsletter and will meet specific schools in impacted areas after Easter.”