Schools in Luton to close for two days due to BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two schools in Luton will close for two days in May due to the road closures put in place for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The Chiltern Learning Trust, which runs Chiltern Academy on Gipsy Lane and Dallow Primary School on Dallow Road, says it made the decision to close the schools after seeing Luton Borough Council’s notice where the roads affected by closures were announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dallow Primary School will close on Thursday, May 23, while Years 7 to 10 at the Chiltern Academy will be asked to stay at home on May 23, and May 24. All the affected pupils will be given home and online learning materials to use.

Chiltern Academy. Picture: Google Maps

A CLT spokesperson said "We value the Big Weekend event’s significant community impact; however, these decisions were made after carefully considering the well-being and safety of our pupils and staff. The decisions will be kept under review if any new information is published that changes our initial evaluation of impact.”

The Trust explained that the potential impact on parents, carers, pupils and staff was assessed on what are already “very busy routes at school start and finish times”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Luton Borough Council said: “Chiltern Academy and Dallow Primary School are outside of the protection zones and as such won’t be heavily affected during the festival. The schools have made their own decision to close.

“The event organisers have been working closely with the council to avoid potential disruption to learning in the lead up to the event.”

The council says that it is in the process of finalising its Traffic Management Plan “which will prioritise smooth access to schools for staff and pupils, and will be publicised in the coming weeks”.