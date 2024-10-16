Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twin brothers have been put behind bars after a ‘calm, caring and extraordinary’ 16-year-old boy was ‘senselessly’ stabbed to death when a fight escalated into murder.

Ashraf Habimana, 16, was stabbed to death by Athif Hussaindeen, now 18, on September 29 last year.

Earlier that day a fight had broken out between two groups of teens in Runfold Avenue, Luton. But the row escalated over social media and the teenagers turned up to face each other armed with knives.

Ashraf, who was not involved in the earlier fight, was in a car park with friends when the two groups of feuding teenagers clashed again.

Athif and Althaf Hussaindeen. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Athif and Althaf Hussaindeen, now both 18, were in one of the groups. Athif has been injured in the earlier fight.

CCTV footage captured Althaf attacking Ashraf, who was then stabbed in the back three times by Athif. The schoolboy died shortly after being taken to hospital. CCTV also showed Athif stabbing another 16-year-old who survived the attack.

The brothers fled the scene but were later arrested and charged with murder.

Athif was unanimously found guilty of Ashraf’s murder following a trial in March. He was also convicted of attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of a bladed article. His brother Althaf was found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder.

A statement prepared by Ashraf’s mother and father said: “On 29 September, 2023, my loving, caring, calm and extraordinary son was senselessly robbed of his life. Ashraf was a good friend, a son and brother, who was loved by his family, friends and all those who knew him.

“As a family we deeply hurt for Ashraf. He was our hope for the future with his whole life ahead of him.

“Today as we reach sentencing, we have decided to put our pain and grief into creating a foundation in memory of Ashraf, The Ashraf Habimana Foundation. Our slogan is ‘Don’t destroy a life, Destroy the knife’, and we will be creating awareness on the dangers of knife crime in our community.

“On 29 September this year, 200 of Ashraf’s friends and family gathered for his memorial to celebrate his life. We also joined the memorial with the opening of our foundation.

“Poems were read, memories were shared, and many tears were shed. It just goes to show just how much Ashraf was loved and cared for by so many. He had a huge impact on all those who knew him, and we will always remember his bright smile and happy face.”

At sentencing, the judge highlighted that ‘Ashraf was unarmed and tried to do nothing but get away from the scene’ when he was attacked by the Hussaindeen brothers. He went on to encourage everyone to always think ‘knives not lives’.

Yesterday (Tuesday) at Luton Crown Court, Athif Husaindeen received a life sentence and will serve a minimum of 24 years.

Althaf Husaindeen was sentenced to seven years for his part in the attack.

Three other teenagers have also been sentenced for their involvement in the incident: Timone Crossman, 18, was found guilty of violent disorder and possession of a bladed article, and was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

A 16-year-old was sentenced to a detention and training order for 16 months for violent disorder, while another 16-year-old received a youth referral order for 12 months for violent disorder and possession of a bladed article. They cannot be named for legal reasons.

Detective Inspector Graham Newton said: “This is terribly sad case which has cost a young boy his life and left another with life-threatening injuries. Ashraf was only 16 years old when he was murdered, after he was brought into something he had no active part in.

“Our sympathies today are with his family. They are now dealing with unimaginable heartbreak and suffering, while everyone who was in the area when this incident happened will carry it with them for the rest of their lives.”

He continued: “An incident that started off as a fight after school escalated quickly after videos began circulating on social media which ultimately led to this tragedy.

“So many young people are taking to social media platforms to showcase their knives, without understanding the lifelong and heartbreaking impact they have.

“Knives destroy lives, as the two people sentenced today have found out, with them now facing significant prison sentences for their role in Ashraf’s murder.”