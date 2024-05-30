Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nearly 400 people have signed a petition calling for more concerts to be organised in Luton after the success of the Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Last weekend, over 100,000 people descended on the town as they flocked to watch their favourite acts perform at Stockwood Park.

Ever since the news was announced in February, people in Luton were getting ready to showcase the best parts of the town to the thousands visiting for the festival.

Although the Big Weekend is over, some residents want to create a lasting “legacy from the event”.

Main Stage at the Big Weekend in Stockwood Park

Paul Hammond, a Step Forward Luton ambassador and chair of the Luton Creative Forum, started the petition after seeing the success of the Big Weekend for himself on Friday, and has 386 signatures.

His petition on Change.org read: “The recent Radio 1 Big Weekend concerts at Stockwood Park made us all proud Lutonians and gave some memorable days out. We call upon the authorities to start to partner with promoters to plan an annual series of music concerts in 2025 and beyond.”

He explained: “I think many of us want it to be more than a one-off, once-in-a-generation event. But we don't want it to be a fading memory. We want it to be the springboard for events on an annual, monthly and weekly basis.”

A spokesperson for Luton Borough Council said: “BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Stockwood Park was a hugely successful event, in a brilliant location. While we have proven that live music events work at this venue, this was a national event and is not something that Luton Council on its own would be in a position to deliver going forward.”

They explained that “there is a significant cost to delivering a national event of this size and scale”.

And said: “For Radio 1 Big Weekend although the cost to the Council has been largely met by external funding and sponsorship (UKSPF and Luton Rising predominantly), we would need to secure significant external funding for any future events of this kind. An event of this type with such prominent artists, without partnership from a large company or broadcaster such as the BBC, wouldn’t be possible in Luton on a regular basis.

“However we are interested in hearing from any promoters/investors interested in becoming a commercial partner to benefit from all the many opportunities that Luton has to offer including hosting music events and festivals.”

Paul hopes his petition and the Big Weekend coverage will attract comedians, singers and classical artists to the town, replicating similar events in St Albans and Bedford.

On the petition, Anjana Peacock said: “Luton has so much to offer and this weekend showed it. The energy that was brought this weekend lifted spirits.”

While Maureen Drummond said: “The Big Weekend took Luton to another level and raised its profile. Luton deserves to have better quality events such as these.”

Paul added: “We want more. We don't want to have to travel 15, 20 miles when we can have this kind of event on our doorstep.

"Let's think about the existing venues that we have to kick start thinking about live entertainment around the town.”