Three adventurers are set to spend two weeks walking to Wales, raising money for Keech Hospice Care along the way.

Mac Pajka and twins Jasbir and Jaspal Nangla, who call themselves Sanctuary Global, will begin their 150-mile trek from the town on Saturday, August 17, making their way to Pen y Fan mountain in Wales.

This is not their first major walk. The group, joined by friend Johnny Collins, have filmed their adventures before, including one visit to JRR Tolkien’s grave in Oxford.

In 2018, Sanctuary Global did their first joint walk to St Albans to see Stanley Kubrick’s former home. Mac explained: “On that adventure, we realised the beauty of our surroundings and how many things you can find a few hours from our houses.”

On a mission: Mac Pajka, Jasbir Nangla and Jaspal Nangla. Picture: Jasbir Nangla

For Jaspal, who is a director of Two Side Studios – an independent video production company with his twin, the walks started off as a way to try to get them out of the house more.

Now, their pastime has snowballed into a 14-day walk, covering 150 miles and two countries. But Jaspal is under no illusions, he knows it will be hard.

He said: “It's just the mental aspect of it, more so than the walking and the physical part. Try going a whole week without having a shower or sitting on a soft sofa. Having to move constantly every single day, you constantly have to go.”

Mac added: “We're dispatching on August 17. We've been preparing for six years. Every adventure was a step towards this, learning what we can do and how far we can walk and on every one of them, we learned a little nugget of information that we can keep with us.”

For just two out of the 14 days of walking, the men will have the luxury of staying in an inn – to charge their equipment and take a shower. Aside from that, they will be sleeping under the stars, in whatever weather comes their way.

The men hope that their walk inspires others to venture outside and find exciting trials on their own doorsteps.

Jaspal explained: “You can find adventure and have a good time outside. Grab a bunch of your friends and just take a walk somewhere. You don't have to go to some restaurant, see a film or do an activity.

“It is one step in front of the other while we're out there.”

The team's target is £500 to raise for Keech Hospice Care. Mac added: “Keech Hospice is very close to my heart because it deals with people who are terminally ill. JRR Tolkien and his message of death is using the gift of passing on.

“You can use every moment to experience something enriching. Even though life is short, it’s still beautiful.”

Andrea Daniels, from Keech Hospice Care said: "We are so grateful to Sanc for taking on this monumental journey in aid of Keech Hospice Care. It sounds like it's going to be a very challenging, as well as completely awesome, adventure and we wish them the absolute best of luck. We'll be thinking of them every step of the way and our staff, volunteers and patients would like to say a huge thank for taking on this remarkable endeavour."

Follow along on Instagram. Click here to donate.