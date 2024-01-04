The work is due to take 16 weeks to complete

Burned out cars are pictured in a charred section of the car park, following a fire at London's Luton Airport on October 11, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Work has started to dismantle a Luton Airport car park destroyed in a devastating fire.

Cars will be removed from the destroyed car park and taken away by salvage companies appointed by insurers.

Around 1,400 cars were damaged in the fire on October 10, which was thought to have started in a diesel car before spreading across the car park.

In November the airport revealed that the whole car park would need to be demolished after being deemed structurally unsound. Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue service confirmed that part of the multi-storey Terminal Car Park 2 had collapsed in the blaze.

A spokesperson for the airport said that the work is expected to take up to 16 weeks to complete.