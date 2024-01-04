Work begins to demolish Luton Airport car park after devastating fire
Work has started to dismantle a Luton Airport car park destroyed in a devastating fire.
Cars will be removed from the destroyed car park and taken away by salvage companies appointed by insurers.
Around 1,400 cars were damaged in the fire on October 10, which was thought to have started in a diesel car before spreading across the car park.
In November the airport revealed that the whole car park would need to be demolished after being deemed structurally unsound. Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue service confirmed that part of the multi-storey Terminal Car Park 2 had collapsed in the blaze.
A spokesperson for the airport said that the work is expected to take up to 16 weeks to complete.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after the fire and Bedfordshire Police had said the man was released on bail while the inquiry continued.