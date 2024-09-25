Voter ID certificates launch.

Voters go to the polls tomorrow (Thursday) to elect two new Luton borough councillors, after Liberal Democrats Jeff Petts and Claire Gallagher opted to resign from the council.

The two by-elections are being held in Barnfield ward and in Wigmore for a seat to represent the local authority.

Both Barnfield and former Conservative Icknield councillor Petts and Wigmore Lib Dem colleague councillor Gallagher stepped down from the borough council for personal and family reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are five candidates on the ballot papers in each ward, aiming to be elected as a Luton borough councillor.

In Barnfield, Ash Ali is contesting for the Conservative and Unionist Party, Edward Carpenter is representing the Green Party, Anwar Malik is standing for the Liberal Democrat Focus Team, Karen Roy is the Labour candidate and Marc Sheimann is an Independent.

In Wigmore, the Labour candidate is Farid Ahmed, Carolyn Cottier is an Independent, Elissa Gordon stands for the Green Party, Adrees Latif contests for the Liberal Democrat Focus Team and Philip Turner represents the Conservative and Unionist Party.

Voting takes place between 7am and 10pm. The count is due to be held at Luton Town Hall once the polls close at 10pm, with the by-election results expected before midnight.

There are currently 29 Labour councillors, 13 Liberal Democrats, three Conservatives and one Independent on the borough council, with the two vacancies to be filled.