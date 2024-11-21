Sports Direct to open new Luton store in former Debenhams next spring

The logo of a Sports Direct shop (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

A high street sports retailer plans to open a new store in Luton in the Spring, its owners have confirmed.

Advertising hoardings for sportswear, leisure and lifestyle trader Sports Direct are prominent on the former Debenhams premises in the town centre already.

Now the firm’s parent company has announced that Luton will benefit from a 45,000 square feet unit within Luton Point during the first half of 2025.

A Luton Borough Council spokesman explained: “No planning permission is required from the local authority for this process.

“Sports Direct can share its timeline for the project, and we’re aware the hoardings have been up for a while now.”

A Frasers Group spokesman said: “We’re pleased to be opening a new 45,000 square feet Sports Direct store in Spring 2025, which will be located in the former Debenhams unit at the Luton Point shopping centre.

“The expansive store will offer customers the world’s best sports and lifestyle brands, as well as bring other lines from Frasers Group’s ecosystem to that location. Those will include USC, GAME, Evans Cycles and Jack Wills.”

The Debenhams store shut on May 8, 2021 as part of a chain-wide closure of all the retailer’s premises in the UK, after the company went into receivership.

Project manager of Luton BID Fergus McLardy said at the time: “It’s disappointing to see Debenhams closing across the country, not just in Luton, especially as it has been a UK retail stalwart for so long.

“Many businesses are feeling the pressures of the current climate. But we’ve been encouraged by the number of new retailers opening in the town centre.

“It shows that while Covid-19 brought many challenges, we’re seeing business owners, workers and the people of Luton rallying together to support the recovery.

“Luton BID is here to help the town centre’s resilient businesses, as well as those which are new to our local business community.”

The Debenhams brand was bought by retailer Boohoo for £55m in January 2021 and continues online.