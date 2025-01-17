Luton North MP says current firework laws ‘badly need an update’ as proposed bill debated in parliament
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The MP said that the law on firework sales needs an “urgent update”, after MPs supported the bill that would ban the noisiest fireworks from public sale.
Ms Owen’s Private Member’s Bill, a type of law proposed by individual MPs, was debated during its Second Reading.
If passed, the bill would ban the sale of the loudest type of fireworks – F3s – and any F2s that make more than 90decibels of noise. Such fireworks would only be allowed for professional fireworks use.
Under current laws, anyone can buy F3 fireworks, that can legally be as loud as 120decibels. That is similar to a jet engine during take-off.
Ms Owen explained that in her constituency, the issue of year-round fireworks was a “constant menace” that “harms pets and people with mental health difficulties, young families, or anyone that just wants a decent nights’ sleep”.
The bill also has a requirement for the government to review online and social media sales of fireworks.
Due to limited time in parliament, the bill did not progress to a vote. But the MP has requested a new date to keep the Bill alive.
Sarah Owen, the MP for Luton North, said: “Fireworks laws are completely out of step for the challenges of anti-social use of today, and badly need an update. Every year we see louder and more disruptive fireworks set off in back gardens, and it’s causing havoc for people’s lives.
“Over the last few months I’ve heard from hundreds across the country, from animal lovers to veterans to people with PTSD, special educational needs and young families, all of whom agree that fireworks use is out of control. I’ve had support from MPs of all parties, in rural and urban areas, who recognise how big this issue has become.”
She called the bill an “excellent starting point to continue” campaigning for tougher laws around the sale and use of fireworks which “campaigners have been calling for for years”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.