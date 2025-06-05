"Neglected for far too long”: 5,000 people sign petition demanding Luton station redevelopment

A Luton councillor has collected more than 5,000 of signatures on a petition demanding an extensive renovation of the town centre station.

James Taylor, a High Town councillor, began his petition to get the government to work with Network Rail and pledge to renovate Luton train station and offer step-free access to the Leagrave station.

Councillor James Taylor, portfolio holder for regeneration and inclusive growth, said: "We’ve reached 5,000 signatures, which shows how strongly the people of Luton feel about this issue, but we need to double that support to really make our case for change. Every single signature matters.

“Luton Station has been neglected for far too long. While our town centre is seeing hundreds of millions of pounds in regeneration through exciting projects like Power Court and The Stage, our main railway station, which is the first impression many visitors get, remains in a poor and outdated condition.”

Luton train station. Picture: Submitted

A new bridge and lifts at the station have been promised for years, but the plans were first postponed until spring 2025 and then put on hold again until December 2025. Last year, Rachel Hopkins, the Member of Parliament for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, brought up the problem in Parliament and has been advocating for the completion of the long-overdue upgrades.

The councillor explained: “The current plans for a new footbridge and lifts, finally set to start in late 2025, are welcome but simply not enough. They bring the station up to minimum legal standards for accessibility, but Lutonians deserve much more than the bare minimum. This is about pride in our town, about investment in our future, and about providing a station fit for the 4 million passengers who rely on it every year.

“With the new Universal Studios theme park coming to Bedford, Luton Station will be a vital gateway to one of the largest employers in the region. Approximately 80% of employees are expected to come from Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes—with many more communities benefiting from apprenticeships, training, and educational opportunities. Our station must reflect the scale of opportunity ahead and support the infrastructure demands of a growing and thriving region.

“We’re calling on the government and Network Rail to commit to a full redevelopment, one that matches the scale of our ambitions as a town. To do that, we need to keep building momentum. I’m urging everyone in Luton and beyond—whether you’re a daily commuter, an occasional traveller, or just someone who wants better for our community—to sign the petition and share it with your networks. Together, we can show that this is a priority we refuse to let be ignored any longer."

Supporters shared their reasons for signing the petition online – Artur said: “Luton should be nationally named and shamed for not providing a lift or other means for people with disabilities.. If you're a wheelchair bound you cannot travel to Luton by train.. you'll be stuck on the platform.. Joke.”

Liam-John added: “Sad looking train station. Lived in Luton for over 40 years and it has never changed.”