Hatters fans vote where Luton boss Edwards should strengthen first in transfer window

Luton supporters believe that Hatters boss Rob Edwards should be making strengthening the goalkeeping department at Kenilworth Road his top priority ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

With the transfer window now officially open, CEO Gary Sweet revealed he could see Town bringing in as many as 10 new players to bolster their squad ahead of a first campaign in the top flight for just over 30 years.

A poll on the Luton News Twitter page asked just which position is the most important for Edwards to look at first, and with over 1,000 voting, it saw 48.1% vote for a goalkeeper.

Town are currently on the look-out for a number one with Ethan Horvath returning to Nottingham Forest and unlikely to return to Kenilworth Road for a fee that was reportedly £1.5m.

That leaves Luton with James Shea, Jack Walton and Matt Macey, the latter who was with Portsmouth in the second half of last season, although they have been linked with a variety of names, including Asmir Begovic, Mark Travers and Tom Heaton.

Meanwhile, 21.4% opted for a defender, with 20.2% choosing a midfielder and 10.3% voting for a striker.

Responding to the poll on social media, @p_clark60 said: “All 4 areas I'd say!

Luton Town fans celebrate the Hatters' promotion to the Premier League

"Chose Midfield as of the 3 loanees I'd say Marvelous is most important to sign up and if he doesn't join leaves big hole to fill.”

@DAC757: “I mean...everywhere? It is the PL after all.

"Appreciate we may need to focus on certain areas more than others and stick to a budget though!”

@StevenEade: “First place to strengthen would be ensuring some of the out of contract players sign new deals - Lockyer, Bell & Pelly... then either making loans permanent or replacing them.

"Busy summer ahead.. as always trust our recruitment team to get things right.”

@lutonmagoo: “All positions for the reason you say it because you’re in the Premier League.”

@markpower65: “The spine.

“Goalkeeper ✅

“Centre back ✅

“Centre midfield ✅

“Striker ✅”

@Darren_JS70: “I'd say one in each area plus Nakamba and Drameh if we can get them.

"I hope we don't bring too many in, those boys deserve a chance.”

@sombrerero: “All of the above.”

@tim_velo83: “Definitely need a keeper.

"I'd go for the Brentford model, one really good striker, one really good creative midfielder.

"Others will work hard and defend well anyway.”

@chazabbb: “How about all of them.”

@Lu3Beatz: “Every position.”

@rovnergary1: “All 4 areas.”

@IanWLee23: “To be frank - everywhere, even though we love the players we have now.

"After all, they got us to this point.”

@Maasseeeyy: “I’d recruit in all positions.

"I’d say we possible need 6-7 players the right players.

"I’d say 2 cb’s a rwb, maybe a couple of midfielders (defensive and more attacking minded) and then an additional striker.”

@MISTERPDW: “Goalkeeper.

“Appreciate none of the players have had a chance to prove themselves at the top flight yet, but thought goalkeeper is the one position which could be strengthened even had we remained in the Championship.

@dickiedosh: “When we were first promoted to the Championship, the club recognised that a keeper was our number one target and we broke our transfer record on Sluga.

"It didn’t work out quite as we planned but I expect that once again that will be our main priority this summer.”

@LTFC_Dave: “Realistically everywhere.

"Understand the sentimental side of wanting to give players a go in the Premier League but probably need a good 8/9 signings to give us a fighting chance of survival.”

Meanwhile, on the Luton News Facebook page, Andy Wheeler said: “It's all forwards and goalies when we deffo need a CB and a DMF...”

