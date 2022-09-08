Luton boss linked with Seagulls job as Brighton manager Potter closes in on Chelsea switch

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones has been linked with the upcoming vacancy at Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of the imminent departure of manager Graham Potter to Chelsea.

The 47-year-old took over at the Amex from Swansea City in 2019, and had led to the Seagulls to fourth place in the top flight, alerting the attentions of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, who sacked Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday morning.

Potter is tipped to be announced as the Blues boss ahead of the weekend’s round of Premier League matches, meaning Brighton will be searching for a new manager themselves.

Jones played over 150 games for the south coast side during a five year spell from 2000 to 2005 returning in July 2013 as assistant head coach, working under Oscar Garcia.

He was first team coach when Sami Hyppia took over, before being named caretaker manager for two matches before Chris Hughton’s appointment, following the ex-Liverpool defender’s resignation.

Having moved back to assistant manager and then first team coach when Hughton was installed, Jones opted to embark on his own managerial career, taking the reins at Kenilworth Road in June 2016, and is now in his second spell in charge of the Hatters, having moved to Stoke City in 2019.

The Welshman led Luton to the Championship play-offs last season, signing a new long-term deal until 2027 in January as well.

However, league sponsors Sky Bet have Jones as the third favourite for the job, priced at 8/1, behind Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen and Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper.