Football has returned for Football League fans and there were some surprising results over the weekend.

There wasn’t too much excitement at Kenilworth Road though as Luton Town were held 0-0 by Birmingham City.

Here are five things we learned from the opening weekend in the Championship....

Luton lacked cutting edge

Luton go into this campaign on the back of getting into the play-offs last term so there is a bit of expectation now.

However, they lacked a cutting edge up top against the Blues and weren’t able to beat their goalkeeper John Ruddy.

The Hatters have delved into the transfer window this summer to sign players in attacking areas like Carlton Morris and Luke Freeman and they will be hoping they can get their first goals under their belts as soon as possible.

Positives to take for QPR

Despite losing 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers over the weekend, there were positives to take for QPR.

They still carved out chances and on another day they may well have left Ewood Park with something to show for.

The Hoops managed to keep Rovers’ attackers quiet for the majority of the game and will be hoping for a better result in their next match against Middlesbrough at home.

They also gave youngster Sinclair Armstrong a run out and his is a name to keep an eye on.

Watford’s proven quality

Watford have started life under Rob Edwards with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United last night.

The Hornets’ side is littered with quality and it was Brazilian star Joao Pedro who proved to be the difference last night.

Promotion back to the Premier League is the aim for the Hertfordshire club and with players like Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis in their team, you wouldn’t bank against them.

Kompany catches eye

The spotlight was on Vincent Kompany on his return to English football and he began his tenure as Burnley boss with an impressive win over last season’s play-off runners-up Huddersfield Town.

The Clarets looked sharp and their new additions like Josh Cullen, Scott Twine and Taylor Harwood-Bellis all looked strong. Still early days of course but that win may have swept away any concerns of a hangover from last season’s relegation.

Hull City dark horses?

Hull City beat Bristol City 2-1 thanks to a last-gasp goal from Jean Michael Seri.

The Tigers have made some eye-catching additions this summer including ex-Fulham ace Seri, Turkey internationals Ozan Tufan and Dogukan Sinik, as well as the likes of Tobias Figueiredo, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Benjamin Tetteh and Oscar Estupinan.