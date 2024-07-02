Arriva's Luton Airport service is finalist in industry awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading bus operator Arriva's Luton Airport service has been shortlisted in this year’s National Transport Awards.

The awards shine a light on all those who work in the transport industry and recognises the excellence, expertise and innovation shown by those who work hard to improve the UK’s transport networks.

Arriva's Greenline 757 service has been nominated in the Best Bus Service category.

The coach service runs from Luton, to the airport and to London Victoria station.

Arriva’s Greenline coaches have been connecting London Luton Airport with central London since the airport first opened in 1938 and the current 757 service has operated for more than 40 years.

Based at Arriva’s Luton depot, the coach service consists of a high-quality, reliable fleet of Mercedes TourismoEuro 6 coaches, driven by a dedicated team of 27 drivers.

The Greenline 757 service runs up every 30 minutes and transports airport staff, airline passengers and commuters from the town to the airport and to London.

Arriva is Luton’smain bus operator and a major employer in the town, undertaking more than 90% of bus passengers journeys there.

Since introducing a new timetable in March, the service has improved.

Arriva received a total of five individual nominations across four categories this year, including nominations for a road safety campaign aimed at children.

Arriva was also nominated in the following categories:

Excellence in Road Safety, Traffic Management and Enforcement: Arriva UK Bus Stop and Stay campaign, launched schoolchildren of the dangers of crossing the road without looking properly after they get off the bus.

Best Alliance/Collaboration of the Year – Arriva UK Bus; Leighton’s Buses Partnership - a new network launched in May 2023. Leighton Buzzard's network was redesigned to incorporate new housing estates

Best Alliance/Collaboration of the Year – Blink and Arriva, for an employee app designed to help connect frontline employees.

Bus Operator of the Year – Arriva Midlands, which covers Derby, Tamworth, Telford, Shrewsbury, Leicester, Hinckley, Coalville, Milton Keynes and Luton.

Arriva’s managing director (regions) Alistair Hands said: “We’ve achieved a lot in the past year, all underpinned by the hard work and expertise of our team.

“It's great to see it recognised externally by this shortlist and I wish the best of luck to all our nominees.”