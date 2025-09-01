The singer admits that he doesn’t “wanna say goodbye” to the UK just yet, as he announced a run of six arena shows next year

Barry Manilow is set to return to the United Kingdom one last time in 2026.

The singer is set to return after a succesful 15-date residency at The Palladium in London in 2024

Performances have been confirmed to take place in areas such as Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool and a return to London throughout the month of June.

After thrilling audiences with a sold-out 15-date run at The Palladium in London last year, Barry Manilow feels like he needs one more chance to say goodbye to his UK fans.

The ‘Mandy’ singer is set to do just that, bringing his ‘Last Last Concerts’ back to the country for six dates only throughout June 2026, with dates in Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Cardiff, Birmingham and one final trip to the capital for a tour-ending performance at The O2, London.

Speaking about the announcement, Manilow admitted saying his farewells to those who have supported him throughout his career across the United Kingdom has been harder than he anticipated: “I swear, I swear I really meant it when I said goodbye to everyone in the UK on the last night of our fantastic run at the great London Palladium,” he revealed in a statement announcing the shows.

After a huge run at the London Palladium in 2024, Barry Manilow is set to say one last goodbye to the UK with six arena shows throughout June 2026. | Provided

“The audiences there were fantastic as usual, and that last night was very moving, knowing that I wouldn’t be seeing my UK friends anymore. It was odd flying home because I wasn’t tired, my voice had held up for the entire run, and each show was more exciting than the last. I wasn’t even out of breath at the end of each show.

He continued: “But I guess ‘leave ‘em wanting more’ was a good rule to follow. After all, I’m 100 years old and any day now I’m probably going to lose my hair, gain a big pot belly and need a cane to dance around to ‘Copacabana’. But, as of now, I can still run around the stage, I can still hit the high F Natural at the end of ‘Even Now’, and I still look fabulous! But I said goodbye, and I meant it. Sort of.

“There was just one thing. I don’t wanna say goodbye! So we’re coming back. We’re going to have a great, big Barry Manilow concert! Hope you all come. We’ll have a ball!”

Here’s where you can say one last goodbye to Barry Manilow when he returns to the United Kingdom next year, along with when you can pick up tickets to the scheduled performances.

Where is Barry Manilow performing in the United Kingdom in 2026?

The singer is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates:

June 9: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

June 11: First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

June 13: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

June 14: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

June 16: bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

June 17: The O2 Arena, London

When can I get tickets to see Barry Manilow on his 2026 UK tour?

General ticket sales for the 2026 tour are scheduled to go on sale from 10am BST on September 5 through Ticketmaster, TicketLine and the venue box offices in question.

As of writing, there have been no details on presale tickets to this tour.

