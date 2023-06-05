Ex-England and Leeds keeper insists there may be an 'opportunity' for Drameh to join Luton if the price is right

Ex-Leeds United and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes there is an ‘opportunity’ for Luton to sign wingback Cody Drameh from his former club on a permanent basis this summer, but only if they can afford the fee.

The 21-year-old was brought in by the Hatters during the January transfer window, coming in as a replacement for James Bree who had opted to join up with his old manager Nathan Jones at Southampton.

Drameh went on to play 19 times, excelling on the right flank for Rob Edwards’ side as Town reached the play-offs, as he was then on the pitch at Wembley for the entire 120 minutes of the play-off final last month, Luton beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties to reach the top flight.

Cody Drameh sends over a cross in the play-off final

The defender is believed to have another year left on his deal at Elland Road, but having seen his game time with the Whites limited, restricted to just eight senior appearances in the last two seasons, it might be that he would relish a return to Bedfordshire for the Hatters’ upcoming maiden Premier League campaign.

Edwards is clearly a fan, although understandably wasn’t giving anything away when discussing Drameh’s future back in April, as the defender himself admitted a ‘decision’ needed to be made on his whereabouts next season.

Town supporters would love to see him back in orange next term, a poll on the Luton News website saw 98 percent vote for him to stay, but speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson, who played almost 100 times for Leeds, in a career spanning 500 games for Spurs and Blackburn, also winning 41 caps for his country too, said: “I think there’s an opportunity (to go back to Luton), he had a fantastic season.

“He went out on loan to get experience because he wasn’t going to get any at Leeds and he’s done so well.

"To have the chance to play in the top half of the Championship and then get promoted to the Premier League, he’s had a fantastic season.

“Luton will be doing everything they possibly can to sign him next year.

"Whether there’s an option for him to go on loan, I am sure he’s got a bond with the players and manager.

“He would like to play for Luton in the Premier League or for Leeds in the Championship.

"We don’t know what Luton’s situation is next season, we don’t expect them to be overly affluent heading into the Premier League.