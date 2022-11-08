Luton Town are set to face Nathan Jones’ former side Stoke City in the Championship this evening, though fans will be distracted by a second potential departure for the Hatters boss. The club confirmed yesterday that they had given Southampton permission to speak to Jones over their managerial vacancy following the sacking of Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Jones is set for talks with the Saints following tonight’s match, though it is unclear what his thoughts are on joining the Premier League club. The Welshman already left the club once when he joined the Potters in 2019, however his spell in the Midlands was a disaster and he was sacked later that year after winning only two of the first 14 matches in the 2019-20 season. He returned to Luton six months later and has since challenged for promotion with the club currently sat two points from the top six.

Here is today’s transfer latest...

BLACKBURN ROVERS MOVE FOR BLACK CATS STRIKER 'UNLIKELY'

Blackburn Rovers are looking increasingly unlikely to move for Sunderland's Ross Stewart in January after Ben Brereton Diaz confirmed he would remain at the club until the end of the season. The Lancashire outfit were reportedly only looking to sign the forward if Brereton Diaz left in the upcoming transfer window. (Alan Nixon)

BORO 'TARGET' MAN UTD YOUNGSTER

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is already turning to his former club Man United for transfers and it said to be targeting teenager Zidane Iqbal, who made his debut for the senior side in the Champions League last season. The midfielder has two international caps for Iraq to his name. (Football League World)

TERRIERS HANDED BOOST AMID JORDAN RHODES INTEREST

Ipswich Town's interest in Jordan Rhodes has been played down after it was previously reported the League One club were eager to sign the Huddersfield star. Despite Alan Nixon's claim, it has since been reported that Rhodes is not on Ipswich's list of targets. (TWTD)

LEEDS UTD LINE UP £3M PLUS BID FOR BLUES STARLET

Leeds United are set to make a second bid for Birmingham City midfielder George Hall in January after they had a £3m offer rejected in the summer. The 18-year-old will be eyeing more game time after only starting five of his 17 appearances for the Blues. (Football Insider)

RAMS 'PLOTTING' MOVE FOR CARDIFF CITY ACE

Derby County are said to be targeting Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson with his contract set to expire next summer. The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour under Mark Hudson this season. (Alan Nixon)

WATFORD BOSS MAKES TRANSFER CLAIM

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has revealed his side will 'definitely' recruit at least one or two players in January. The Croatian said: "What I have been told is that we are going to try to get quality players. Not too many because we don’t need too many, but one or two players, definitely.” (Watford Observer)

HATTERS ‘WEIGHING UP’ MOVE FOR MOTHERWELL PROSPECT

Luton Town are said to be considering a bid for Motherwell defender Max Johnston after they sent scouts to watch him as he featured for loan side Cove Rangers on Friday. The 18-year-old defender has two assists in seven matches for the Scottish club. (Daily Record)

EX-PREMIER LEAGUE OWNER 'EYEING' CUT PRICE DEAL FOR COVENTRY CITY

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is planning to buy Coventry City in a cut-price deal after he was named as the preferred bidder of the CBS Arena. The 58-year-old was previously said to be interested in taking over Derby County earlier this year. (Daily Mail)