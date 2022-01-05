Do you remember these most read stories hitting the headlines in Luton during 2021?

A look back at our top reads from the past year

By Steve Sims
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 11:54 am
Updated Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 12:23 pm

As we enter 2022, Luton Today takes the opportunity to looks back at the most read stories on our website for each month during 2021.

It's a real mix of articles, from crime, to planning, human interest, business news, and of course Covid articles.

Take a look down the list. Did you read them first time around?

Luton Today news stories

Thanks for all your support during 2021 as we look ahead to newsy new year. And don't forget you can also support local journalism by picking up a copy of the Luton News & Dunstable Gazette newspaper too, out in shops every Wednesday.

January: Time capsule discovered on building site of former Liquid and Envy clubs in Luton

February: Luton teen jailed after being caught with 80 bags of cocaine and heroin

March: Attempted murder investigation in Luton after man stabbed multiple times

April: Looking for answers as Luton tops the national table for Covid-19 case rates

May: Are Covid restrictions in Luton still working? Here are the areas where infections rose and fell in the first week of May as drinkers returned to pubs

June: Bollywood movie company to set up new UK studios in Luton

July: Jail terms for Luton gang caught red-handed with £250k worth of cocaine

August: Luton Mela cancelled as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Luton

September: Jobs boost for Luton as VFM confirms it will be opening soon at former Debenhams store

October: Construction of M1-A6 link road north of Luton set to start in January 2022 as Government confirms £32m funding

November: Furious family say Luton man's brain tumour was dismissed as 'migraines' despite seeking medical help 133 times in 5 years

December: Frustrated family describe 'horrible' experience after fruitless 13-hour A&E wait at Luton & Dunstable Hospital

