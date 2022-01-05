Do you remember these most read stories hitting the headlines in Luton during 2021?
A look back at our top reads from the past year
As we enter 2022, Luton Today takes the opportunity to looks back at the most read stories on our website for each month during 2021.
It's a real mix of articles, from crime, to planning, human interest, business news, and of course Covid articles.
Take a look down the list. Did you read them first time around?
As we enter 2022, Luton Today takes the opportunity to looks back at the most read stories on our website for each month during 2021.
May: Are Covid restrictions in Luton still working? Here are the areas where infections rose and fell in the first week of May as drinkers returned to pubs
October: Construction of M1-A6 link road north of Luton set to start in January 2022 as Government confirms £32m funding
November: Furious family say Luton man's brain tumour was dismissed as 'migraines' despite seeking medical help 133 times in 5 years
December: Frustrated family describe 'horrible' experience after fruitless 13-hour A&E wait at Luton & Dunstable Hospital